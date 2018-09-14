Top Staffers for Idaho Gov Candidate Paulette Jordan Resign

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two of the top staffers for Idaho Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan have resigned with less than two months left before the Nov. 6 election.

The Idaho Statesman reports campaign manager Michael Rosenow and communications director Lisa Newcomb have both resigned. Rosenow told the Boise newspaper on Friday that he signed a nondisclosure agreement and so can't discuss why he left the campaign.

Jordan's cellphone voicemail was full and she did not immediately respond to a text message.

Jordan is running against Republican candidate Lt. Gov. Brad Little.