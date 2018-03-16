Toys R Us Collapsed Because The Kids Were Never Born

Millions of American children wandered the aisles of Toys R Us in wonder. Just walking through the stores brought joy. Now Toys R Us is the latest victim of a changing culture and some bad business planning, however.

While online shopping and a huge debt load played a role in the demise of the chain, there is another reason. The Washington Post explains it’s a dwindling U.S. birthrate. Fewer kids mean fewer parents buying toys for children. This is a trend seen throughout the developed world and it’s a major argument for the open borders crowd.