Toys R Us Considering Closing All 800 U.S. Stores

The retail chain Toys R US is reportedly considering closing all 800 stores in the United States after financial troubles have finally caught up with the company. Toys R Us currently employs more than 30,000 workers nationwide.

According to Digital Trends, the retailer's offshoot, Babies R Us, would also be included in the plans to close. The company recently announced plans to close 100 stores in the U.K. In September of 2017, Toys R Us filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to Wikipedia.

The closures could potentially include store locations in Meridian and Idaho Falls. The company is weighing a proposal that could allow the chain to maintain operation of 200 stores nationally, according to a report by CNBC.

Toys R Us was founded in New Jersey, in 1948. In 2014, the chain earned an estimated revenue of $12.4 billion.