Traffic Restrictions Take Effect Monday at Sunrise Blvd.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The installation of a new sewer line at Sunrise Boulevard North will begin Monday that will impact traffic.

“Through traffic will be closed for northbound traffic from the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and Addison Avenue to the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and Blair Drive,” according to information from the city of Twin Falls. “Southbound traffic on Sunrise Boulevard will not be impacted.”

Businesses access will be maintained for the duration of the project. The city says work is expected to be completed by Oct. 15.