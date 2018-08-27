Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announces Western US Tour Dates

Christmas is probably the only time of the year where your parents will admit that they like the same songs as you and that those songs are loud rock songs! Trans-Siberian Orchestra has changed the way we accept Christmas music. It no longer has to be Mariah Carey singing about how she just wants you for Christmas or the smooth voices of Christmas crooners link Bing, Dean, and Buble. Now we can enjoy Christmas with the volume up at 11.

TSO has announced their tour dates for the 2018 holiday season and while they won't be stopping in Idaho, they will be close. 'The Ghosts of Christmas Eve' tour will be stopping in Salt Lake City on November 29th with a show at 4pm and a show at 8pm. They'll also be playing Portland, Spokane, and Denver if you want to drive to Colorado.