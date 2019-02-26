The first ever Transition Fair: Life Beyond High School is being held tonight in Twin Falls for youth with disabilities close to transitioning out of high school. The Twin Falls District is hosting the event they plan on doing yearly for students, family, friends, teachers, professionals along with the general community to learn more about the professional and transitional support available after high school. Local and state agencies who can help with the transition will be there with more information on getting into college, FAFSA, getting a job, vocational services, independent/supported living, and guardianship. The event is free and open to the public. It begins at 6 p.m. and goes to 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon Ridge High School .

Organizers say:

"We hope to bring awareness to a variety of the local and state services that are available to help students with disabilities as they prepare for life beyond high school,” said Sasha Anderson, special education teacher at Canyon Ridge High School. “Transition can be an intimidating time for families, and we hope to ease the frustration of this process by connecting them with supports."