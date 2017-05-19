Traveling With Firearms: A Guide

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images.

What should you know if you're traveling long distance with firearms?

the laws among the fifty states have great variation

Some questions today on our weekly firearms segment about handguns and shotguns for travelers.  While a permit will allow for reciprocity with some of our closest neighbors, the laws among the fifty states have great variation.

Todd Eccles joined us from Patriot Defense and offered some tips for travelers and some wider ideas on overall safety and training.  You can hear our conversation below:

Filed Under: bill colley, Concealed Carry, idaho, Maryland, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Patriot Defense, reciprocity, Todd Eccles, Utah, Wyoming
Categories: American History, Colley's Commentary, Idaho News, Lifestyle, News, Reviews, Top Story, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top