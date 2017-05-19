Traveling With Firearms: A Guide
What should you know if you're traveling long distance with firearms?
the laws among the fifty states have great variation
Some questions today on our weekly firearms segment about handguns and shotguns for travelers. While a permit will allow for reciprocity with some of our closest neighbors, the laws among the fifty states have great variation.
Todd Eccles joined us from Patriot Defense and offered some tips for travelers and some wider ideas on overall safety and training. You can hear our conversation below: