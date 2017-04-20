Tree Restoration Project Planned Near Almo

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) Forest officials are planning a tree restoration project near Almo this year. Officials with the Minidoka Ranger District will inform the public about the project to bolster aspens in areas between Albion and Elba in with in the district. The meeting is planed for April 26, starting at 6 p.m. at the ACE Fire Station between Elba and Almo. Areas that will be worked are the Johnson Creek, south Fork Johnson Creek, as well as the Wildcat Creek. Maps will be provided at the meeting. The work will included prescribed burning and lop and scatter treatments to reduce the encroaching conifer trees to aspen stands. People with concerns or questions about the project or meeting can call the Forest Service office at 208-737-3200.