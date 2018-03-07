Trial Begins for Former Twin Falls Police Office

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) On Tuesday, a jury trial began in Twin Falls County 5th District Court for William Anthon Jansen, 33, of Twin Falls, who’s charged with four counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16. Jansen pleaded not guilty in July 2017. Jansen is a former Twin Falls Police officer. The alleged incidents happened before he was an officer. The trial began with opening statements from prosecuting and defendant attorneys. The case relies on victim testimonies, witnesses and health experts. The prosecuting attorney indicated in an opening statement to the jury the timeline of the alleged abuse events that happened between Jansen and the minors, the pre-employment investigation from officials, and the reasons behind why the minors withheld disclosing the alleged sexual abuse. The defense attorney addressed the jury trial by reassuring them to pay close attention to the details of the victim’s statements.