Twin Falls Animal Shelter In Need Of Homes And Food Donations

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is constantly changing. Cats and dogs come and go (sometimes chickens and goats) and eat a lot of food, and the shelter is in constant need of not only families to adopt the pets but also to help stock the pet food pantry shelves.

There have been a few generous donations lately from youth in the area as documented with pictures on their Facebook. Thanks!

But there is always a need for more food an they will take any brand opened or new.