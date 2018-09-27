Twin Falls Authorities Seek Public’s Help Solving a Crime [VIDEO]

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Twin Falls authorities are asking for the public’s help solving a crime.

At around 4 p.m. on Aug. 19, a black Dodge pickup truck pulled into the car wash at Oasis Stop N Go on Kimberly Road in Twin Falls County, where at least one person from the vehicle broke the window of a storage door at the facility in an effort to access the change machine inside.

In a Facebook post Thursday that described the incident, the sheriff's office noted that the pickup truck had tires that extended "beyond the width of the truck body."

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help identifying and locating the person or persons responsible for the burglary. If you have any information to pass on to authorities, call 735-4398.