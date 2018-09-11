Twin Falls Burger and Ice Cream Shop Plans to Reopen after Crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT)

A Twin Falls business is trying to move forward after a car crashed into the establishment just about a week ago, killing the driver.

On Monday, the Shake Out owners told KMVT it's a scene they’ll never forget.

"Our first concern was to let the Worring family let their time to grieve," said owner Merilee Waters.

On Sep. 2., A driver rammed his car into the Shake Out restaurant. Idaho State Police reported Brandon Worring, 26, of Twin Falls passed away.

Waters said they sent out flowers and a card with their families name on it and had their employees sign it to pay their respects.

They re-arranged the letters on their Shake Out sign to read "Our Condolences to the Worring Family."

"It's a hard time for them too lose a family member," she said.

It's a waiting game for the owners now, standing by to hear back form their insurance company to see what options they have to rebuild the restaurant.

"Our concern is for our employees. We want to make sure that they have something that we can keep them busy," Waters said.

Several employees were helping Waters picking up debris from the incident on Monday morning. She had 12 employees working at the restaurant before the incident.

Waters said she's grateful for the support they've received from the community.

"Shake Out been here since the early '70s," Waters said. "We get people that grew up here when they come back to Twin, this is one of their stops they have to make. We have a lot of customers have moved on and they come back and bring their families."