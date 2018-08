Today is the last day you will be able to shop at Snows Antiques in Twin Falls. Snows Antiques began their business sixty years ago in California. After thirty years in California, the Snows moved their business to Twin Falls.

Snows Antiques is located in the Lynwood Shopping Center on Filer Avenue and will only be open until 4:00 today. They are currently accepting any reasonable offer on store items. Everything that isn't sold will be shipped to Portland.