Twin Falls Chipotle Will Close After July 27

The Twin Falls Chipotle is closing for good after July 27, 2018.

We spoke to a Twin Falls Chipotle employee who told us that the Twin Falls location will close up shop after July 27.

They said the Chipotle corporate office notified the Twin Falls staff on Friday, June 29th that the Twin Falls location will be closing, along with several other under-performing restaurants.

They went on to say that "a lot of people didn't even know we were open so we thought we'd let people know so they can try us out before we close".