TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) People living in Twin Falls with trash service with PSI have been asked to place trash bins on the curb. According to information from the city, PSI is still having trouble using alleyways that still have snow and ice on them. Customers are being asked to place trash bins, if possible, on the curbside in front of their homes. There may still be a delay in trash pickup. Call PSI for more information: 208-733-4441.