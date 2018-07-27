Twin Falls City Band to Perform at Special Concert on Tuesday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Superheroes of all shapes and sizes visited Twin Falls City Park on Thursday evening – Black Panther, Captain America, the Incredible Hulk. There was even appropriate music for the heroes’ welcome.

“The Avengers” by composer Alan Silvestri, was one of the many movie themes played at the ninth concert of the 113th season of the Twin Falls Municipal Band.

Kids were dressed up like superheroes, but the senior population also seemed to enjoy the renditions. There was, of course, more than superhero music.

“Drive in Movies” was the evening’s theme, and among the pieces played was music from “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Singing in the Rain,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,” “Jurassic Park,” and even the sharp, chilling sounds of “Psycho.”

Special Concert Tuesday, New Start Time for 2019

There’s one more week left in the concert series, but next week the band will have two performances.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31, the band will perform a special concert at the Twin Falls Fine Arts Center at the canyon rim. On Thursday, Aug. 2, the band will return to City Park for its final concert of the summer season. The band starts playing at 8 p.m.

There’ll be a couple of changes for next year’s series, said concert host Lori Henson, with band concerts beginning a little earlier than usual, both in time and date. The concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. on June 6.