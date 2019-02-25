Twin Falls County Among Lowest Gas Prices In The West

As far as statewide gasoline prices per gallon, the city of Twin Falls is currently in the top five lowest. Idaho, in general, has been experiencing a steady decline in prices when compared to the rest of the country.

Since January 1, gas prices in Idaho have dropped 28 cents, according to information by AAA shared at kivitv.com . Nationally, the price for a gallon of gas has increased by 13 cents, equaling an average of $2.39 per gallon. The current average in Twin Falls is $2.25 a gallon, which ties the city for fifth lowest in the Gem State.

Mountain Home has the state's lowest per gallon average, at $2.18. Both Filer and Franklin are close behind at $2.19 per gallon. Idaho also has the lowest average when compared to neighboring states Washington ($2.86), Nevada ($2.84) and Oregon ($2.74).

For a complete list of gas price averages statewide, click here .