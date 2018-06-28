Twin Falls County Needs Volunteers for Jail Advisory Committee

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Citizens of Twin Falls County are being asked to volunteer to serve on an advisory committee to help decide on the best way to expand the county jail and court facility. Twin Falls County is looking into the need of building a new judicial and jail complex. The advisory committee would help the county make that decision on what is best to move forward. It will review the possible costs, funding, where it might be built and what it might look like. The jail facility is filled and some inmates are being held at other locations. If you would like to apply for the citizen committee go to this LINK.