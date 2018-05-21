Twin Falls County Reports Six DUI Arrests In 48 Hours

Does Twin Falls County have a major drinking and driving issue? I went through the county booking reports for the period beginning May 18 through May 21 (Friday to Sunday), and was surprised by the results.

Within a span of roughly 48 hours--the first driving under the influence was logged at approximately 3 AM Friday, and the last weekend ticket issued at 2 AM Sunday--there were six arrests for DUI in the county alone, with all being first time offences, according to the reports.

The youngest arrest involved at 19-year-old Hispanic male on Saturday. Four of the six cases involved those in the 35-55 age group, and all but one violator was male.