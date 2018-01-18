Twin Falls County Sheriff Deputizes Twin Falls Police

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) There are 18 newly deputized officers for the Twin Falls County Sheriff's office. On Tuesday and Wednesday this week Sheriff Tom Carter made 18 Twin Falls City Police Officers deputies of Twin Falls County. Now, according to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lori Stewart, all Twin Falls City Police Officers are able to serve as deputies for the county. The police officers won't be regularly patrolling out in the county, but will be able to investigate cases outside city limits if the need arises without a county deputies' assistance. Plus it gives the city officers full authority when they are called to help the sheriff's office. Sheriff Carter has also deputized police officers with the communities of Buhl, Filer and Kimberly in a long standing effort to bring law enforcement agencies together, according to Stewart.

