Twin Falls Deputies Attend Funeral for Fallen Utah Officer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Utah police officer was remembered Wednesday by friends, family and fellow law enforcement, including two officers from Twin Falls County. The Associated Press reported South Salt lake police officer David Romrell was remembered as a humble public servant and loving husband and father. Romrell was killed in November during a robbery call when a suspect intentionally struck Romrell with an SUV killing him. Twin Falls County Sheriff's deputies Matt Radmall and Sergeant Ken Mencl attended the funeral services for the officer.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

In a statement on Facebook they said "Our prayers and sympathy are with his wife Liz, their baby boy Jackson David, and the friends, family, and our brothers in blue with the South Salt Lake Police Dept." They say the community lined the streets to pay tribute to Officer Romrell and his family. Romrell was 31 and had been on the police force for about a year.

