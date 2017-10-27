Twin Falls Drug Amnesty is Saturday

You may recall we had a guest on recently talking about a drug amnesty.

It’s a collection of opioids and old prescriptions you no longer need. The local effort is part of a nationwide goal of getting what could be dangerous drugs off the streets.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department is participating. The collection point is the north parking lot at Five Points in Twin Falls.

Law enforcement will be there between 10:00 o’clock tomorrow morning and two ‘o’clock in the afternoon.