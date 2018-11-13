Twin Falls Dutch Bros Raising Money For Wildfire Relief

Dutch Bros in Twin Falls has helped with a variety of different charitable organizations this year. Now, they are trying to help with the relief efforts in the California wildfires, the deadliest in the state's history.

Starting today you can go to Dutch Bros (let's face it you probably are going anyway) and you can make a donation at the window until this coming Monday. The Dutch Bros organization will match the money donated.



All Dutch Bros locations are putting forth the effort to raise money for those devastated by these California fires. This is how you can help as well.