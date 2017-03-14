Twin Falls Honored For Having One of the Best Hospitals in Idaho

We see some pretty goofy lists for the best this and that in Idaho. But, for the first time that I can remember, there's a list that is life and death - literally.

Only In Your State compiled a list of the best hospitals in Idaho . Good news is St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls easily made the top 10 coming in at #6. According to their breakdown, St. Luke's in our area received above average scores in patient care and heart specialists, just to name a few.

This is a list to pay attention to. It's not just someone throwing together a list of hospitals because they think they look nice on the outside. This is a well-respected list from US News and World Report based on over 26 different types of treatment and care. When you look at the criteria , you begin to realize that it's an honor to be rated this high.

It would be wise to check out the full list of Idaho hospitals to see how the other care centers rated. You just never know where you might be in Idaho the next time you need medical help.