Twin Falls & Idaho Firefighters Want You to Fill the Boot August 3rd

Every year fire departments across the country raise money for MDA. Money raised locally benefits local children suffering from Muscular Dystrophy. It allows them to go to MDA Camp and have a camp experience like any other child.

Last year city firefighters raised just over 19-thousand dollars. The goal is to set a new bar this summer. On Friday, August 3rd they’ll be joining in the nationwide effort. You’ll recognize them as they stand along the streets with boots and will be asking you to fill the boots with donations.