Twin Falls Man Accused of Sexual Conduct with Children

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) A Twin Falls man is facing five felony charges after admitting to police he inappropriately touched children.

Terry Wayne Shearer faces four felony counts of lewd conduct with a child and one felony count of sexual abuse of a minor.

According to court documents Shearer admitted to touching the private parts of an eight-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy. He also told police he exposed himself to them.

The incident started when the girl told a counselor about her grandfather touching her. When she was later interviewed the girl said it happened a few times, but she didn’t want to say anything because she didn’t want to make her grandmother sad.

After interviewing Shearer about the allegations, a detective said he admitted to the incidents. Court documents say he told police that he made a “big mistake” and “I’m caught. I said I did it.”