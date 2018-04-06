Twin Falls Man Arrested for Lewd Conduct, Sexual Abuse of a Child

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Police say a 42-year-old Twin Falls man has been arrested for lewd conduct, sexual abuse of a child, and battery with intent to commit a serious felony.

Police Detectives took Shawn E. Hatfield into custody on Friday, according to information from the Twin Falls Police Department, and multiple victims have been identified.

Part of the investigation is ongoing, the department said in a prepared release about the incident. Anyone with information about Hatfield should contact Det. Rick Van Vooren at 208-735-7200.