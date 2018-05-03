Twin Falls Man Involved in Morning Crash in Emmett

A Twin Falls man was involved in a crash Thursday morning in Emmett.

Idaho State Police investigated the crash that involved a school bus about 7:30 a.m. westbound on State Highway 52 near Boise Avenue. One juvenile – the driver of another vehicle – was sent to the hospital.

According to ISP, 39-year-old Pepper J. Yanzuk, of Emmett, was driving a school bus for the Emmett School District loaded with 23 children. The bus was stopped westbound on SH52 near the intersection, with the bus’s stop sign and lights activated to pick up more children.

Twin Falls resident Gavin E. Watson, 30, was stopped behind the bus in a Honda Accord, when a juvenile driver heading westbound, also in a Honda Accord, failed to yield and struck the rear of Watson's car, pushing it into the rear of the school bus.

The juvenile driver was taken by ground ambulance to Valor Health in Emmett. None of the children on the bus or at the bus stop were injured, according to ISP, and all drivers were wearing seat belts.