Twin Falls Man Involved in Treasure Valley Pileup

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)- A Twin Falls man was involved in a four-vehicle pile up on Interstate 84 in western Idaho this morning. Idaho State Police say at around 8:46 a.m. Brian Morgan, age 33, of Twin Falls was in the last vehicle to be hit during the crash near Nampa. ISP says Kenneth McAllister, age 37, of Nampa, was going east on the interstate when he didn't slow down for rush hour traffic when he hit the car in front of him which then caused a chain reaction. One person had to be taken to the hospital. Police are still investigating to know who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash blocked traffic for about two hours this morning.