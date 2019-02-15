UPDATE: Mr. Dunken was found safe by a sheriff's deputy. He had missed the road he intended to take and got stuck.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County authorities are searching for a Twin Falls man last heard from on Monday this week. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for 60-year-old Thomas Dunken, who left his Twin Falls home February 11, and had said he was going to Jackpot, Nevada for a few days.

The sheriff's office says Dunken has not talked with anyone since then.

Sheriff's officials were able to use cellphone data to find out the last known location of the man's phone near the intersection of 3900 East and Foothill Road south of Twin Falls. The Magic Valley has seen a mix of weather this week with higher elevations getting more snow accumulation.

Dunken is 6'2" tall, about 150 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Mr. Dunken was driving a 2003 gray Chevrolet Tahoe with license plate number 2TBY144. If you have any information for the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office on where Mr. Dunken may be call SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911.