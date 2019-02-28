Twin Falls Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug Crimes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A Twin Falls man was one of two people sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for drug crimes.

Jose Luis Gonzales, 40, of Twin Falls and David Lee Martell, 47, of Nampa were sentenced to federal prison for participating in a drug trafficking organization, according to U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis in a news release on Thursday.

Gonzales was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Martell was sentenced to 54 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Both were sentenced by U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill.

Court records show that investigators began an investigation into a drug trafficking organization that was distributing methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl in Idaho. Gonzales and Martell were both members of that organization, Davis said.

Gonzales was arrested on April 27, 2018, after he distributed about three ounces of methamphetamine to a co-conspirator, according to the news release. He was on parole at the time due to prior convictions for possessing methamphetamine and unlawfully possessing a firearm by a felon. He pleaded guilty in November to distributing over 50 grams of pure methamphetamine.

Martell was arrested at his residence on April 26, 2018, when investigators found about two ounces of methamphetamine, four grams of heroin, a digital scale, packaging materials, and a loaded .40 caliber pistol. He also had prior felony convictions for possessing methamphetamine and for unlawfully possessing firearms by a felon, Davis said. He pleaded guilty in October to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Gonzales, Martell, and four others were indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2018 for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.

Davis said a third defendant, Russell Anthony Antonucci, 50, of Boise was sentenced on Jan. 31 to 42 months in federal prison for his role in the offense. The remaining three defendants are scheduled for sentencing in April.