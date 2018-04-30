Twin Falls Mom Put Together Anti-Bully Campaign

After her daughter was bullied to the point she tried to commit suicide, this Twin Falls mom decided to try to help not only her daughter, but other kids that are berated by others.

According to Sarah Rogers, last November her daughter was attending South Hills Middle School and attempted to take her own life. She has since pulled her second daughter from the school after she says that daughter was being harassed by the school's staff.

Sarah created Anti Bull Idaho Facebook page and their Anti Bully group to encourage parents and children to openly discuss what is happening and boost self esteem. They are having their first meet and greet at Twin Falls City Park on May 12th from 11A - 4P

