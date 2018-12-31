Twin Falls NYE Celebrations: Both Family Friendly And Adult

If you are looking for something last minute to do tonight to bring in the new year, here is a list of both family friendly and adult only celebrations you can be a part of.

Adult Only:

Bumpin Bernies - If you are looking for a bar scene tonight, there are drink specials and live music tonight.

Elevation - they are doing a soiree. You can dress up like a flapper or in normal attire. They will have drink and dinner specials.

Family Friendly

Skateland - they have a family friendly event that starts at 8 PM with door prizes and games.

Gem Stone Climbing - there will be snacks and cider. Do some climbing with the family.

Silo Ball Drop - it's a tradition that happens every year. If you feel like braving the cold you can go check out the Silo Ball drop.