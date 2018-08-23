Twin Falls Offers Citizens Police Academy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – More than two dozen Twin Falls residents got a behind-the-scenes look at the work of local police officers on Wednesday. Their understanding will deepen as they attend a weekly class offered by the Twin Falls Police Department.

The Citizens Police Academy kicked off Wednesday evening with about 30 people in class. The class, which is held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday through October, aims to give participants a fun and entertaining overview of what the police department’s officers do in the community.

“The purpose of the class is not to recruit or make police officers out of the attendees,” said Sgt. Justin Dimond. “The class is simply an opportunity for us to build relationships in the community, teach a little about what we do, and have a good time. It is our hope that through the program our citizens learn more about what law enforcement does and what is has to offer.”

This is the academy’s third year, Dimond said, noting that its popularity seems to be growing. Classes are held at the police department and so space is limited, but the academy has reached capacity this year. Thirty people showed up to the academy this week, while numbers the past two years were around 25. Each participant is over the age of 18 and had to pass a background check.

“There is no cost for the class and really the only requirements are that attendees be 18 years of age and have no felony, criminal record,” he said.