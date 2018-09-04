Twin Falls Optimist Bring Back Wings & Things

Do you want to participate in a giant party for $10 and a good cause? Wings & Things is this Saturday at the Twin Falls City Park.

This event is a food competition and school spirit challenge. There will be samples of food to try from different competitors ranging from wings to chili to dutch oven. Tickets are $10 each but if you purchase them prior you get 2 for $15.

The school spirit challenge gets pretty crazy, and LOUD! Get dressed up and show them school support.

There will be a half time challenge where coaches from different schools participate in a wing eating contest. And right after you are done scarfing down the food you can do some burpees and raise money for the school of your choice. If you are looking for more information about the Optimist club or Wings and Things click here .