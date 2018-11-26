Twin Falls Parks And Rec Offering Free Open Gym For Everyone

If you aren't much of a skier or snowboarder, or just enjoy warm activities indoors during the winter there is a free open gym for everyone starting Sunday.

Every Sunday, the Twin Falls Parks and Rec office has teamed up with Robert Stuart Middle School to offer free open gym from noon to 4 PM. Get some exercise, have fun with the kids while simultaneously destroying relationships with the game of HORSE.

The best part about it is it is legitimately free. Family fun inside while also getting exercise.