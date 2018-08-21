Twin Falls Police Capture Four Legged Criminal

Police encounter all sorts of situations while patrolling our communities, especially when it comes to animals. Recently, Twin Falls Police say they had a close encounter with swine. This week police posted photos of the suspect pig that may be more familiar at the county fair than running down Blue Lakes Boulevard, which is what happened. Citizens called in a "jaywalker" with four hooves spotted running wild near 9th St. It took a little work from police, citizens, CSO officers and code enforcement to catch the farm animal. Police say the animal was fast.

