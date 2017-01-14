Twin Falls Police Catch Main Avenue Rooftop Burglar

The City of Twin Falls has issued a press release stating that the Twin Falls City Police have arrested a rooftop robbery suspect on Main Avenue in Twin.

(tfid.org) On Saturday, January 14, 2017, at 0629 hours Twin Falls Police Department Officers responded to the Orpheum Theater, 146 Main Ave. N., for an alarm call. Officers arrived and could hear someone inside the building. A perimeter was set up around the 100 block of Main Ave. N. Officers entered the building and learned that a male subject was fleeing on the rooftops of the 100 block of Main Ave. N. Officers began searching the roof and found, Michael Eguilior, trying to hide behind an air conditioner unit. Eguilor was detained. Multiple businesses were searched in the 100 block of Main Ave. N. for any additional suspects. Twin Falls Police utilized their K9 and aerial assets from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s office in the search of any suspects. No additional suspects are believed to be involved.

During the investigation, officers found multiple items, which were believed to be stolen, inside of a backpack that had been abandoned. Those items belonged to multiple vendors at the Bridal Show being hosted at Radio Rendezvous, 241 Main Ave. W. Officers were able to recover over $1000.00 in stolen items and return them to the vendors.