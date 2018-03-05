Twin Falls Police Investigating Mailbox Vandalism

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls Police have release images of a vehicle believed to be involved in recent mailbox vandalism incidents. Several were reportedly damaged on Saturday morning in the northeast part of Twin Falls, according to police. Surveillance video shows a vehicle pulling up to a mailbox with an individual jumping out and knock off the box then jump back into the car. If you have any information, call Twin Falls Police Dispatch at (208) 735-4357



