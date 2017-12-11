Twin Falls Police Search for Driver that Caused Pileup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Police are searching for the car and driver that began a sequence of events leading to a four-car pileup on Blue Lakes in Twin Falls on Saturday.

The Twin Falls Police Department said a black Cadillac was going north on Blue Lakes and swerved into a silver BMW, causing that vehicle to swerve into oncoming traffic.

That BMW sideswiped another vehicle causing it to turn the other direction, which created a head-on collision with two other vehicles. In all four cars were piled up, but police say the black Cadillac that started it kept on driving.

"Didn't slow down, didn't stop, kept on going," said Tracy Thompson, an officer with the Twin Falls Police Department.

The intersection of Blue Lakes and North College was partially blocked for about an hour and a half after the crash. It happened around 6 p.m.

The Twin Falls Fire Department extracted one person from their vehicle because of the crash. Police say some people went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Now police are searching for the car that started the whole thing and are asking for the public's help.

"As of now we're seeing if we can get any more information. If any other witnesses or anything who saw it, let us know," Thompson said. "Maybe we can get who that vehicle might belong to."