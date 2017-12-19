UPDATE: Police say they have located the missing woman and thanked the community for the the help. She is safe and sound.

The Twin Falls Police department is asking residents for information regarding this missing person.

Update: Stephanie M. Glaze, AKA Stephanie Pearson was located safe and sound. The Twin Falls Police Department again would like to thank our community for their attention to this matter.

On December 18, 2017, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Twin Falls police received a report of a missing person.

They were advised that at approximately 5:00 pm, Stephanie May Morgan Glaze, also-known-as Stephanie Pearson, was last seen at Walmart.

Stephanie is a 19-year-old female and is 8 months pregnant. Stephanie was last seen wearing a black hoody-style sweat shirt and peach colored leggings. Stephanie is 5’6” to 5’8” tall with blondish brown shoulder-length wavy hair, blue eyes, and has small chicken pox scars on her face and back.

Twin Falls Police are asking any person with information about Stephanie’s whereabouts to contact Detective Ken Rivers at (208) 735-7200.

