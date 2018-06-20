TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Twin Falls police are asking for the public’s help after a possible child enticement was reported Tuesday afternoon at Sunway Park.

Police say the witness to the alleged incident is a young child who is unable to provide sufficient information for detectives to form any leads. Anyone who may have been at Sunway Park between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19, and who may have information about the alleged incident should contact Det. John Wilson at 208-735-7200.