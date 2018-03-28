TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls authorities are wanting to identify a person who is suspected of stealing more than a $1,000 worth of makeup earlier this month. Twin Falls Police posted rather clear surveillance images of what appears to be a woman who they say is suspected of taking more than $1,400 in beauty products. Police say the crime happened on March 14, at a retail store on Fillmore St. If you have any information on the person of interest call (208) 735-4357