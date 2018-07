TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls Police have released several photos of a suspect wanted in connection to a theft at a hardware store in late May. According to a post on social media, Twin Falls Police say the person took merchandise from a store on the 1300 block of Blue Lakes Blvd N. on the morning of May 23. If you have any information on the person of interest in this case call the police at (208) 735-4357. Thank you