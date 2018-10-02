TWIN FALLS, Idaho – If you like coffee and cops, the two are coming together at a community event this week – and you’re invited.

Law officers with the Twin Falls Police Department and Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office will answer questions from area citizens during “Coffee with a Cop,” an event planned for 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday at Starbucks, 1951 Bridgeview Blvd., near the Magic Valley Mall.

“It’s very important that our police officers develop strong relationships within the community,” Twin Falls Police Capt. Matt Hicks said in a prepared statement. “We believe that this type of open dialogue plays a critical role in establishing a true partnership between the community we serve and the Police Department.”

Coffee with a Cop is a national event that the Twin Falls Police Department has been a part of since 2015. It allows community members and law officers to build relationships with each other, and aims to “break down the barriers between law enforcement and the citizens they serve,” according to information from the city of Twin Falls. It “helps build relationships, one cup at a time, and allows people to interact with local law enforcement in a friendly, relaxed environment.”

Residents who have questions for the law officers or would like to get to know the area's local cops better, and the work they do for the community, should come with their questions and a craving for java. Of course, non-coffee drinkers also are welcome and invited to attend.