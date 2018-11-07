Twin Falls Restaurants Offering Deals This Veterans Day

Veterans Day is Sunday and some Twin Falls (and surrounding areas) are offering some deals for active and former members of the military. If you bring in your military I.D. you can get some free or discounted grub.

1.) Applebee's is offering a free meal of a limited menu on November 11th

2.) Little Caesars Pizza is giving away $5 lunch combos from 11 AM - 2PM on November 11th

3.) Buffalo Wild Wings has small wings and a side of fried on November 11th

4.) Chili's Bar and Grill is offering a free meal on November 11th.

5.) Red Robin has free Red Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries on November 11th

6.) Pilot/Flying J has free breakfast for veterans November 10th through 12th

7.) Cactus Petes is offering a free buffet on November 11th

I am sure that I missed some, so if you know of some place that has a deal for veterans this Veterans Day, let us know!