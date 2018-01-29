Twin Falls Rotary Club’s Death By Chocolate 2018

The Rotary Club of Twin Falls is sponsoring its 13th annual Death by Chocolate at Canyon Crest Event Center, on Thursday, February 1st, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Local chefs will compete in the following categories:

Best Chocolate Brownie

Cake

Cookie

Candy

Unique Dessert

And you get to taste, judge and vote for your favorites!

There will be a no host bar, (coffee and water are free) silent auction & raffle, and live music by the Jason Lugo Band.

There will be 25,000 pieces of chocolate at the event!

Admission is $15.00 per person in advance and $20.00 at the door. Advance tickets will be sold on-line at www.twinfallsrotary.org and at Kurt’s Pharmacy. All proceeds will benefit local charities, Rotary & its projects. First Federal is the Corporate Sponsor.