Twin Falls Schools Approve $2.26 Million Emergency Levy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) $2.26 million dollars has been approved by the Twin Falls School Board as an emergency levy fund. Emergency levies can be pursued by schools by the second week of September if the average daily attendance rates are higher than the previous year.

Twin Falls School District enrollment is up by just under 300 students from last year. This levy is made up of taxpayers’ money but does not need to be approved by voters. "Overall this is only going to change taxes about $10 a year. That was one of the reasons why the budget advisory committee recommended taking the lesser amount of the $2.26M. That's because it pretty much kept the levy rate the same that it was last year,” Twin Fall School District Superintendent Dr. Brady Dickinson said.

With the population of the Twin Falls School District growing they've had to file for the emergency levy, eight of the past 10 years. Most of the money granted this year will be set aside for teaching positions that need to be filled and the rest will filter into curriculum and supplies throughout the year