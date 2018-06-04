Twin Falls Seeks Volunteers for Citizen Advisory Committee

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Twin Falls residents living within the city limits can apply to be on a citizen advisory committee to explore the feasibility of remodeling existing or building new fire stations.

Seven at-large positions are available on the ad hoc committee, according to the city of Twin Falls. The committee, which will meet twice a month, will lead initiatives and identify funding for the recommended project.

Those interested in serving on the committee, the city says, should submit a letter of interest by Friday, June 22, to Twin Falls Fire Chief Chief Les Kenworthy at lkenworthy@tfid.org or