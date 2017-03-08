Twin Falls Selected to Receive National Economic Development Assistance

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The city of Twin Falls has been selected to receive technical assistance in developing small-scale manufacturing for its downtown revitalization project.

It is one of four communities to receive the assistance by the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

“Small-scale manufacturing, which generally includes entrepreneurial, specialized, and boutique-style manufacturing operations, has emerged as a new tool for economic development in urban areas,” Economic Development Director Nathan Murray said in a prepared statement on Wednesday.

“Smart Growth America’s new technical assistance program helps cities such as Twin Falls integrate small-scale manufacturing spaces into urban redevelopment efforts.”

The assistance comes at no cost to the city through Smart Growth America, a national program focused on creating economic opportunities through small business development. Fifty-nine organizations in 28 states applied for the program.